Traffic safety campaign on R75 bears fruit
Pilot project shows decline in vehicle accidents and pedestrian deaths on notorious stretch of road
A traffic management campaign launched in June to curb fatalities at high-risk zones such as the R75 in Nelson Mandela Bay has shown promising results, with both vehicle accidents and pedestrian deaths slightly declining during a pilot phase.
The pilot project ended in August but will continue until November...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.