Bail granted to four accused in Micah murder case
Four youngsters accused of murdering up-and-coming soccer player Micah Klaasen, 16, by stabbing him to death after a tournament, were granted bail in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday.
Chad Mitchell, 20, Josh Jones, 18, Lucius Samuels, 18, and Gerald Rubenheimer, 18, were arrested shortly after the deadly incident in Fairview on the night of October 4, after a five-a-side soccer tournament...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.