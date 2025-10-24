Jeffreys Bay filmmaker draws on disability to create something special
Jeffreys Bay filmmaker, writer and disability advocate Vicki Fourie is celebrating a series of milestones as her debut short film, ThisAbility, moves into post-production.
Fourie’s work in the creative arts and disability advocacy has also earned her two prestigious awards — the Mail & Guardian Power of Women Award (Arts, Film & Media) and the Forty Under 40 Disability Inclusion Honorary Award. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.