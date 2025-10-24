Restaurant owner commits to addressing staff complaints after meeting EFF
Restaurant owner Lloyd Mthembu has agreed to address workers’ complaints after the EFF forced the closure of CoFi Gqeberha and the Black Impala this week.
Mthembu said he was committed to serving as an intermediary to ensure that former CoFi staff received the salaries allegedly owed to them by the previous owners...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.