Spotlight falls on all things geek this weekend
It's time to get your geek on with the return of the annual CONect Geek Convention set to take place this weekend at the Fairview Sport Centre.
The Eastern Cape’s premium geek convention is back for its 11th instalment with a host of activities planned for the weekend include Cosplay competitions, live entertainment, food stalls, masquerade and a lot more. ..
