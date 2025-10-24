Top artists to perform at Magayiyana’s Nelson Mandela Bay album launch
After three successful pre-launch events, a performance at The Music Imbizo and a pair of well-received recent singles, Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana, will finally release his new album in Gqeberha where his story of stardom began.
Magayiyana, who also claimed top spot in TV talent show Ushuni Womhlaba, will be back in the Bay to launch his album, Ushuni We Bhaca, on November 8 at The Athenaeum in Central...
