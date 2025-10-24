Tricks and treats on the menu at The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Halloween is one of the most creative times of the year for chefs, and The Herald Cooking Masterclass will be serving up some tricks and treats for aspiring chefs to level up their cooking skills.
The “Trick or Treat: Classic Handcrafted Pizzas”-themed masterclass hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on November 13 will involve making delicious pizza from scratch, rounded off with a themed chocolate-based dessert.
Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Cassey Goliath said this upcoming Masterclass was all about mixing culinary creativity with festive vibes.
“From shaping dough to experimenting with bold, seasonal flavours, participants will craft their own pizza creations.
“They will gain a clear understanding of the foundational skills needed to create a high-quality pizza base at home.”
Goliath said once participants had mastered the art of homemade pizza-making, they could throw away the takeaway pizza boxes for good.
“When you make pizza at home, you’re in charge of everything — crust thickness, sauce flavour, cheese blends, topping combinations, and even how long it bakes.
“Whether you prefer a thin and crispy base or a deep, chewy crust, the perfect pizza is truly in your hands.
“The real magic (or mayhem) happens with the toppings.
“They’re not just decorations on your dough. They’re the flavour fiends that bring your creation to life. In this class, you’ll learn how to build a pizza that’s frightfully delicious.”
The chefs will also share baking techniques that will help participants replicate the magic of a wood-fired oven at home and highlight the importance of finishing touches.
“And because every great witch or wizard needs a few shortcuts in their spellbook, we’ll also provide practical, time-saving tips for preparing and storing your dough and sauces, ensuring you leave with the skills and confidence to make scarily good pizza any time,” Goliath said.
The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is an interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
Mount Vernon Wine Estate key accounts executive Nick Savage has selected two Three Peaks red wines to pair with the pizzas.
“Classic handcrafted pizzas deserve wines that match their creativity and flavour,” Savage said.
“The Three Peaks shiraz brings juicy red fruit and a touch of spice that pairs perfectly with smoky crusts and savoury toppings, while the Three Peaks merlot offers smooth, fruit-forward richness and soft tannins that complement tomato bases and melted cheese.
“Together, they’re a winning duo for any pizza lover.”
Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on Thursday, November 13 from 6pm to 8pm here.
Tickets are R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.
For more information, contact The Herald Marketing Manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041 504 7135.
