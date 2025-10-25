Pearson pupil makes it a double at Eskom Expo International Science Fair
Pearson High School pupil and science whizz, Luke Boswell, has repeated his triumphant international feat after again earning first place during the recent 45th Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) .
This is the second time the grade 11 pupil has taken the gold in the competition having done so two years ago with his renewable energy project, “Investigating the performance and output of the Savonius, Darrieus and Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.