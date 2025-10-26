Bay poised to come alive this festive season
Accommodation, retail and tourism bosses voice optimism as cruise season opens and police, metro security teams present show of force
With the first cruise liners starting to arrive in Gqeberha and renewed optimism anchored on improved security, Nelson Mandela Bay appears to be gearing up for a fun, safe and prosperous festive season.
Accommodation, retail and tourism bosses have voiced optimism and on Friday police and metro security teams presented a united show of force on a spotless Gqeberha beachfront for a happy crowd of onlookers...
