New move to unseat Bay deputy mayor
Van Niekerk’s contempt of court conviction prompts DA councillor to file notice calling for investigation into whether he is fit to hold office
Another attempt is being made to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk from council — this time for his contempt of court conviction after he skipped a scheduled court appearance to go on a trip to Germany.
Bay opposition councillors want co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams to investigate whether Van Niekerk is fit to hold office in light of the guilty verdict...
