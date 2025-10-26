Volkswagen recently raked in the rewards for a year of successful brand campaign with a total of six awards from two prestigious events.
The company received three awards at the 2025 Loeries Awards in Cape Town and three at the 2025 Effie Awards, recently held in Johannesburg.
The Loeries are among the most coveted creative awards across Africa and the Middle East, recognising excellence in brand communication and celebrating innovation across advertising, digital, design and beyond.
Similarly, the Effie Awards are globally recognised as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness, celebrating campaigns that deliver measurable business results.
The company claimed the following awards:
Loeries Awards 2025:
- Gold award — New launch campaign: Forever Golf
- Gold award — Service design: VW Night School
- Silver award — Branded content film series: Forever Golf
Effie Awards 2025:
- Gold — Social good: VW Night School
- Silver — Automative vehicle category: #ShouldGotaVivo
- Bronze — Marketing disruption category: #ShouldGotaVivo
Volkswagen passenger cars head of marketing Bridget Harpur, said recognition at this prestigious platform underscores Volkswagen’s ability to combine creativity with strategic impact on a wider scale.
“These wins are a testament to the power of creative partnerships and what is possible when we challenge conventions.
“With VW Night School, Forever Golf and #ShouldGotaVivo, we set out to tell stories that connect emotionally while staying to Volkswagen’s spirit of innovation.
“To have that work recognised at this level is incredibly rewarding. It validates our belief in thoughtful, brave marketing that puts the audience first.”
Harpur said the brand campaigns were developed in close collaboration with Volkswagen’s creative partner agency, Ogilvy SA, whose insight, craft and bold thinking helped bring brand’s vision to life.
The Herald
VW rakes in six awards from successful brand campaigns
Image: FABIAN BRIMMER
The Herald
