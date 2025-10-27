Gelvandale music school celebrating 15 years
Nonprofit Pandora’s Musical Box marking occasion with banquet
From humble beginnings with just three piano students to a thriving community of diverse young musicians, Pandora’s Musical Box in Gelvandale is celebrating 15 years of music and harmony.
Founded by Verrick Erasmus, the nonprofit music school has become a beacon of hope for the community, offering young music hopefuls from all backgrounds an opportunity to discover new talents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.