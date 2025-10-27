Judgment reserved in state’s bid to appeal against Omotoso acquittal
Court challenge to decision to free pastor who faced human trafficking and rape charges
Judgment was reserved in the Gqeberha high court on Monday as the state mounted another court challenge towards its ultimate goal to review the decision that set Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused free.
As part of these efforts, the state, led by advocate Apla Bodlani SC, applied in August for condonation (permission to file the application late)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.