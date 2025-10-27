Mom watches helplessly as shack fire kills daughter, young children
“I told her I am going to see her in the morning ... That was the last time I saw my daughter alive.”
These are the heartbreaking words of Windvogel resident Esmerelda Gordon, who just moments after speaking to her watched helplessly as a fire engulfed her daughter’s shack last week, killing the young woman and her two young children. ..
