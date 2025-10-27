News

NMU rocked by death of another student

By Faith Mtwana - 27 October 2025

A cloud of mystery hangs over the death of a third-year logistics student, who had been escorted to his room after a violent altercation at an off-campus residence — only to be discovered dead hours later.

A fellow Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student was arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a charge of murder...

