SA rock giants The Staccatos to perform in Gqeberha

The Staccatos, SA’s longest-running band, will be in Gqeberha for a special matinee performance on Sunday at 2pm.
This afternoon of music will transport audiences back to the golden age of SA rock as the legendary band perform their timeless hits and beloved classics.
Formed in 1961 by Brian Le Gassick, The Staccatos have been officially recognised as SA’s longest-running band, with a remarkable history spanning more than six decades.
The band earned the title “Beatles of SA” after winning a competition in 1963 which secured them a recording contract with EMI, launching one of the most celebrated careers in SA music history.
The Staccatos achieved immortal status in 1968 with their record-breaking hit Cry to Me, which spent an unprecedented 38 weeks on the charts in 1969 — a record which remains unmatched by any other local or international hit on the Springbok Radio Hit Parade.
The song’s phenomenal success earned the band four gold discs for sales exceeding 400,000 units, making it the best-selling seven-inch single ever released in SA.
Their influence extended internationally, with Cry to Me also charting in Germany and the UK.
For this special matinee performance at Centrestage@Baywest, Le Gassick and lead vocalist Steve Ashley team up once again to deliver a show which will take audiences on a sentimental journey through the decades.
The performance features hits from The Staccatos’ legendary catalogue alongside covers of iconic artists including Bob Seger, The Beatles, The Animals, The Bee Gees, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more.
After disbanding in 1999, The Staccatos made a triumphant return to the music scene in 2019 under the management of Ebeth Loots.
Since their reunion, the band have performed numerous sold-out concerts and returned to the studio after 48 years to record new music, proving that their talent and dedication continue to stand the test of time.
“This is more than just a concert — it’s a trip down memory lane with SA’s most enduring musical legends,” Centrestage’s Gary Hemmings said.
The intimate venue setting in the mall, with its state-of-the-art sound, lighting and AV system, provides the perfect backdrop for experiencing these living legends live on stage.
This is an experience which promises to be both deeply nostalgic and electrifyingly fresh as The Staccatos will prove once again why they remain one of SA's most beloved musical acts.
Four choices of an R80 meal are available.
Tickets cost between R150 and R180 and can be purchased through Wendy on 083-2255-401, Westway Tickets or through Quicket.
