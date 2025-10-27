State slams Evans for his ‘silence’ during police probe
Only one person has intimate knowledge of what happened, but he does not want to tell us, says prosecutor
The state came out swinging on Monday, insisting that businessman Rob Evans had only himself to blame for the weight of suspicion pressing down on him — arguing his silence in the face of police questioning spoke louder than any testimony could.
Senior state advocate Marius Stander told the Gqeberha high court that the timeline of the night Evans’ girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, was brutally murdered inside his Oyster Bay holiday home, was becoming clearer and the only missing piece was the version of the man who refused to give it...
