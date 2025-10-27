Two vacancies in George council after DA members jump ship to PA
Two seats are vacant in the George council after two mayoral committee members from the DA joined the Patriotic Alliance.
The resignations significantly weaken the DA, which was holding together a minority government of 27 seats in the 55-seat hung council. ..
