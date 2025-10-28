Book lovers poised for enchanted evening of romance and mystery

Step beyond the page, slip behind a mask, and embrace Gqeberha’s first book club extravaganza dedicated to fervent fanatics of romance and mystery.
Enchanted Events, in conjunction with Bargain Books, will be elevating the book lover’s social scene with the intoxicating allure of classy elegance on Saturday November 15.
The event will take place at Centrestage@Baywest in the mall.
Sweep in with dramatic flair, draped in your most chapter-worthy finery.
Savour a three-course festive feast by Fat Cats Catering while your BookMaster of Ceremonies, top Gqeberha performer Thuba Myeki, curates social activities, interactive games, character showdowns, special giveaways and prizes to be won as well as explosive live-themed entertainment.
He will be joined by Idols Top 3 songstress Micayla Oelofse, as well as Faith Footie and Monique Tobias.
Together, they will set the perfect tone of thrilling intrigue and forbidden love.
The evening’s wow factors include spellbinding selections from Phantom of the Opera as well as the music of romance and passion of the last decade.
Every detail is designed for your social feed — pose against the stunning custom book wall (constructed using preloved books) and the striking mask wall.
Co-host Bargain Books will line the venue with the best reads, specially hand-picked for discerning book lovers, fiction fanatics, genre aficionados and enthusiastic page-turners.
Book club regulars will also get to mingle with fellow enthusiasts and rave about their favourite reads.
“Romantasy” is a blend of romance and fantasy — a subgenre in which both the romantic plot and fantasy elements are central and deeply entwined throughout the story.
These books often feature detailed magical worlds, high emotional stakes and epic, passionate relationships as key drivers of the narrative.
Bargain Books regional branch manager Tracy Terblanche said: “Attendees will be swept up in the magic of reading, as if they are travelling into a land of wonder, by stepping into the pages of a book.
“I want people to fall in love with reading, and I want them to know that reading loves them back.”
Bargain Books has agreed to sponsor a 15% discount voucher for the event, which can be collected at any of its stores in the region.
“As an avid reader myself, I have always dreamt about hosting this kind of magical event, and I am extremely grateful to Bargain Books for helping make this a reality,” Enchanted Events founder Genevieve Hemmings said.
Tickets cost R335 (including a three-course meal and a mask) or R205 for a ticket only and a mask.
Bookings can be made through Quicket or by calling Wendy on 083-225-5401.
The evening starts at 6pm for 6.30pm.
The Herald
The Herald
