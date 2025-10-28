Case against Noxolo Nqwazi a political sham, defence tells court
Motives of witnesses who filed fraud and money laundering complaints questioned
Defence lawyers slammed the corruption case against suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and her 11 co-accused on Monday, calling it a politically driven sham.
As the defence presented their heads of argument in the Section 174 application to have all charges dismissed, their lawyers told the court the state had failed to produce a shred of evidence to justify fraud or money laundering charges against any of the 12 accused...
