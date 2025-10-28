News

Close to 200 people left homeless in Plettenberg Bay fire outbreak

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 October 2025

A fire in the Bossiesgif informal settlement in Plettenberg Bay has left more than 180 people homeless.

The fire that broke out on Monday marks the third in the area in 2025 and destroyed about 90 homes...

