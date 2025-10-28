A fraud accused Gqeberha advocate and former acting judge appeared in the city’s commercial crimes court on Tuesday, where her case was postponed to next month.
Fraud accused advocate appears in court
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
A fraud accused Gqeberha advocate and former acting judge appeared in the city’s commercial crimes court on Tuesday, where her case was postponed to next month.
Advocate Siphokazi Cubungu is charged alongside the former legal secretary in the state attorney’s office, Dumisani Zwane.
The state alleges that they bypassed internal controls to have money paid into private accounts for their own pockets.
The payments were allegedly made between March 2022 and November 2023, and totalled close to R200,000.
They face charges of fraud, alternatively theft, and corruption, alternatively money laundering.
Cubungu also faces an additional charge of giving benefits to her co-accused, who is a public officer.
After a brief appearance on Tuesday morning, the case was provisionally postponed to November 25.
Both accused are out on bail.
The Herald
