Man sentenced to 15 years for Walmer robbery

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars more than four years after robbing a Walmer couple in their home.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Jacob “Smallboy” Ndaumba was convicted and sentenced on Monday for robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking with intent to rob.
Mhlakuvana said Ndaumba was linked to the incident after he was caught for a similar offence in 2023.
“On January 23 2021, during the early hours of the morning, the complainant and his wife were asleep at their residence in Walmer, when four armed suspects forcibly entered the premises.
“The perpetrators confronted the couple with sharp weapons, demanding cash, firearms, jewellery and other valuables.
“The victims were subsequently robbed of an amount totalling R71,200 in cash and valuables. The matter was handed over to the Hawks for probing.
“The identified accused was later apprehended in Langebaan, Western Cape, in connection with a similar offence in 2023.”
Mhlakuvana said Ndaumba was transferred from incarceration in September 2025 to face prosecution in Gqeberha for the Walmer case.
“Ndaumba was in custody ever since his arrest.
“The accused made numerus court appearances until his sentencing by the Gqeberha regional court.
“Ndaumba was sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
He was further sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to rob.
“The court ordered that both sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 15 years’ direct imprisonment.”
