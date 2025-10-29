Community demands justice for Ashleigh Adams’ death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GONE TOO SOON: Ashleigh Adams, 25, was found dead in a house in Timothy Valley at the weekend

Timothy Valley, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, is on tenterhooks following the death of a young woman at the weekend.

The family of the late Ashleigh Adams has since called on authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident that led to the 25-year-old’s lifeless body being removed from a burnt house in Mpuko Street on Sunday.

The community also had a meeting on Wednesday afternoon where it was decided that they would draw up a petition to hand over to police to ensure the matter received the attention it deserved.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said Bethelsdorp police had opened an inquest.

“At about 12.15am, SAPS Bethelsdorp responded to a complaint of a fire in Mpuko street,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“On arrival they found the house had burned and after the fire was extinguished they found the body of a 25-year-old female.

“The other occupants in the house managed to get out safely. An inquest was opened for further investigation.

“The cause of the fire still needs to be determined.”

However, the inquest investigation has done little to appease the family, friends and community, who believe Adams was raped, murdered and left for dead in the Mpuko Street house.

Adams’ mother, Allistene, said she wanted answers.

“My daughter died a cruel death.

“As things look she was definitely raped and murdered. The truth must prevail. The culprit must be brought to justice.

“I am already missing my daughter a lot. She was such a lovely child.

“Why must people be so murderous. There was no need to kill her.

“The police must really look thoroughly into this matter. My heart is so sore.”

Ashleigh’s brother, Lorenzo Haupt, 23, said they had spent the whole day together on Saturday.

“At 7am, Ashleigh and I said goodbye to her boyfriend who was off to work,” Haupt said.

“We then went to a house in Mpuko street where we had a fun time with friends.

“Ashleigh still had her sleeping clothes on at that time. She then left to go change her clothes and came back.

“We continued having a fun time. I left after 11. When I came back, I saw Ashleigh lying on her back with only a top on. Her lower body was naked and she was unresponsive.

“I was in shock and did not know what to do. I then left and when I came back, the house was burning.”

Timothy Valley residents have vowed to take the law into their own hands.

A woman who did not want to be named said they were furious.

“If we do nothing about this incident many more will follow.

“We must stop this lawlessness in its tracks. At the moment this place is unsafe for everybody.

“Therefore we must take action.”

