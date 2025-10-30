Double bill theatre show comes to Old Grey Club

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IN ACTION: David Muller will perform two productions, 'Blood and Silver' and 'Bushveld Boo!', on November 9

Celebrated performer David Muller returns to Gqeberha for a special double-bill performance at the Old Grey Club’s John Lynch Hall on Sunday November 9.

Fresh from a sold-out season at The Baxter Theatre in Cape Town, Muller is bringing two exciting productions, Blood and Silver and Bushveld Boo!, to local audiences for one day only.

The performances will also serve as a fundraiser for the Gqeberha branch of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League.

Blood and Silver is based on a memoir by Jan Glazewski in which he documents the story of his family’s roots in eastern Poland (now western Ukraine), their forced exile during World War 2, his lifelong health battles with haemophilia and HIV, and his quest over the decades to recover a buried family treasure.

Bushveld Boo! is a play by Schalk Lourens, based on the stories of SA writer Herman Charles Bosman.

In the show, Muller, as “Oom Schalk”, shares spooky, humorous tales of spirits and ghosts set in the bushveld.

Muller, who has been performing both productions across SA, said: “Gqeberha is always great because I always get amazing feedback from [audiences].

“The Eastern Cape always stands out.

“I think Jan’s story is incredible. His story is about never giving up despite the many challenges he faced.

“He was determined to help his family.

“I think theatre is the best form of education, and this is a great example,” Muller said.

Linda-Louise Swain of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League said Muller had been consistent with his support for the nonprofit, and his efforts were highly appreciated.

“It is really fantastic to get this kind of support.

“David has agreed to do a 50/50 split [of the takings] with us, which is truly incredible. This is great exposure for us.

“As an NPO, everything we do is constantly about fundraising and funding the different projects we have,” Swain said.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the lunchtime menu at the Old Grey Club between the shows.

Tickets cost R100 per show, and a special discount of R80 for pensioners.

Bookings can be made via WhatsApp on 084-202-1600.

