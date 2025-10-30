Gqeberha welcomes country’s third Aquamation facility

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A NEW WAY: At the launch of Avbob's first Aquamation facility in the Eastern Cape were, from left, Cindy Lisher (Eastern Cape liaison officer: senior citizens), Avbob funeral and products executive Adriaan Bester, funeral agent Johan De Vos, regional HR manager Lumka Mdlungu, and Nelson Mandela area regional manager Samora Njamela

An innovative and eco-friendly alternative to burial has arrived in Gqeberha, with the opening of a new Aquamation facility in North End.

The facility is one of only three in SA, placing the city at the forefront of sustainable funeral technology.

Aquamation, also known as water cremation or alkaline hydrolysis, uses water instead of fire to return the body to its natural elements.

The process uses a combination of water, heat and alkali to gently break down the body, leaving behind the bones. The bones are then dried, powdered and returned to the family as ashes.

Avbob, which operates the facility, said the introduction of Aquamation is part of its plan to expand sustainable funeral options across SA.

Adriaan Bester, executive of funeral products and services at Avbob, said the process was far more environmentally friendly than traditional cremation.

“Aquamation produces no harmful greenhouse gases or mercury emissions and saves up to 90 percent more energy,” he said.

“We would like to offer the community a choice, since we are also faced with the shortage of land in metropolitan areas.

“Secondly, due to the environmental impact of flame-based cremation, we therefore, would like to offer our clients and the community at large a choice when deciding upon the type of funeral.”

The Aquamation process has a carbon footprint that is about a 10th of flame-based cremation, making it a greener and more sustainable option for families concerned about the environmental impact of funerals.

According to Bester, while some families prefer fire-based cremation, others still choose burial, with growing support from faith-based organisations.

“The type of funeral is personal and at times based on religion, where people would opt for the fire-based cremation, whilst others are still opting for burial,” he said.

“We have received widespread support from various organisations, including faith-based groups.

“The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is probably the most well-known South African who opted for this form of body disposition.”

For Johan de Vos, an Avbob funeral agent in Gqeberha, the new installation represents both professional pride and personal purpose.

“I have managed the Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha] branch since November 2023 after serving at the Uitenhage branch since 2016,” he said.

“I feel very excited and honoured to offer this revolutionary technology in the Eastern Cape. For our branch, it means we will be the first in our region to offer this mindful option for eco-friendly families.”

Avbob’s North End facility is one of only three Aquamation facilities in the country, with the other two located in Pretoria and Cape Town.

The Herald