Gqeberha’s Legato SA celebrates decade of music

Gqeberha’s award-winning a cappella group Legato SA is set to celebrate a decade in the music industry in style.

The group will be celebrating the milestone by hosting an “Appreciation Concert”, along with the Greenwood Concert Band for a full orchestral experience on November 15 at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.

The group said a portion of the proceeds generated from the concert would be donated to the New Brighton SDA Primary School.

The a cappella group comprises Lwando Lukhoko, Phiwokuhle Tyatya, Luyolo Samuel Stungu, Milani Sixakwe, Bongani Matrose and Mihlali Tyatya as well as Thembinkosi Majikela.

The group started from humble beginnings, performing for a sparse audience to becoming internationally acclaimed and earning two awards, including the inaugural SABC Crown Gospel Award in 2024.

The group’s eclectic mix of Gospel, Afro Pop, Afro Soul and traditional African music style is what sets them apart.

Tyatya and Majikela agreed that the best way they could think of to celebrate their milestone was by raising funds for the less fortunate through music.

Majikela said what made their celebration even more special was the fact that the members of the group had grown up playing together.

“This appreciation is not just for things that we can see, it is also for things that we might have not been aware of,” Majikela said.

“We want to say thank you to God for the journey we have already travelled, because when Legato SA started, the journey was not easy.

“When they started performing, their concerts were not full, but they would continue to perform.

“Now through this journey they have been able to travel to countries like Spain to work there.”

Tyatya said they were excited to thank their family, the community and church members who supported them, particularly now ahead of launching their new single, Uzosithethelela (He will defend us).

The song was written by Tyatya, who said it was part of their celebration.

“We are currently working on our album, but we will be releasing our single, Uzosithethelela, on November 7.

“It was composed right after we had won the Crown Gospel Award, it is an appreciation of the journey that we have had.

“A lot of people were involved in its making such as producers from Spirit of Praise, award-winning singer Fisani Masinga.

Tickets for the concert are available online on Webtickets ranging from R100 to R400.

