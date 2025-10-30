Man killed, partner tied up in home invasion horror

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MURDER SCENE: The house where a 65-year-old businessman was stabbed to death by robbers in the early hours of Thursday

A deadly home invasion has left residents in Mangold Street fearing for their lives after successful Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager, 65, was stabbed to death and his partner tied up and gagged.

The terror unfolded in Newton Park during the early hours of Thursday when the woman woke up to a noise inside the house.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said according to the woman, also in her 60s, as she entered the passageway, she was confronted by four men.

They tied her hands with cable ties, gagged her and covered her head with a pillowcase, before ransacking the house and fleeing with a laptop and De Jager’s vehicle.

After freeing herself, she discovered De Jager unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The police arrived at the house at about 2.20am.

The torment the couple endured has rattled neighbours.

A neighbouring business owner, who did not want to be named, said the area had seen a noticeable rise in crime.

“It’s scary,” the neighbour said.

“We don’t even know how to protect ourselves anymore.

“You can have alarms, cameras, everything — and still, things like this happen.”

By about 8am, the police had cleared the scene and the street appeared eerily quiet.

At the couple’s house, their frightened domestic worker had just arrived and she said she was still trying to figure out what had happened.

From the front door, shards of glass could be seen scattered on the floor.

It is not yet clear how the perpetrators gained entry.

De Jager was the owner of Siyalungisa Manufacturing in Sidwell, which specialises in custom-made air-conditioning and ventilation.

He also owned Siyalungisa Engineering and Construction.

According to family members, De Jager had a passion for old cars and motorbikes, often attending shows and spending hours fixing and restoring them.

His distraught daughter, Chandré Cloete-Coetzee, said she would remember her father as a loving man whose presence touched the lives of family, friends and colleagues.

“He was an amazing father and grandfather,” she said.

“He wasn’t just my father, but was also my hero.

“He was full of love and was always ready to assist us through any obstacles.

“He was loved by many, and he touched so many lives.

“He was always there whenever he was needed, without thinking twice.

“He was a friend, a confidant and an adviser.

“He was hardworking and an incredible businessman.

“So many of his employees have sent messages about how great a boss he was.

“He will be missed by many.

“His loss will leave a big hole in all our hearts.”

De Jager’s vehicle, a silver Nissan Juke, was later found abandoned by SAPS K9 unit members in Westbourne Road, Central.

Janse van Rensburg said a case of house robbery and murder was under investigation.

She said when officers from the Mount Road police station arrived at the house, the woman explained that she and her partner had been sleeping when she heard a loud noise and went to investigate.

According to her, that was when she was confronted by the four men.

Atlas Security also responded to the crime scene.

Atlas marketing manager Wayne Hart said armed response officers had arrived at the house within two minutes of the distress call, and were met by SAPS members already attending to the active crime scene.

“The female victim, who sustained minor injuries, was treated on the scene by Metro Ambulance services and is receiving further care,” Hart said.

“At this stage, the motive appears to be robbery, and the police are continuing with their investigations.

“This was a deeply tragic incident that has shaken the Newton Park community.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant, ensure their alarm systems are armed at night, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this heartbreaking time.”

The police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the perpetrators to contact detective Constable Israel Matiwane on 074-375-8722.

Information can also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Callers may remain anonymous.