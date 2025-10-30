Newton Park man, 65, killed during house robbery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 65-year-old man was stabbed to death during a home invasion in Newton Park in the early hours of Thursday

A Newton Park woman’s hands were tied with cable ties and her head covered in a pillowcase while her 65-year-old life partner was stabbed to death in their home in the early hours of Thursday.

The suspects, who had broken into their home, then fled the scene in the man’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of house robbery and murder was under investigation.

“SAPS Mount Road are investigating a case of murder and house robbery after an incident in the early hours of Thursday in Newton Park,” she said.

“According to preliminary information gathered at about 2.20am, Mount Road police responded to a complaint of a house robbery in Mangold Street.

“On arrival, they found the female victim, who reported that she and her life partner were asleep when she heard a loud noise.

“She went to investigate and in the passage she was confronted by four unidentified suspects.”

Janse van Rensburg said the suspects tied the woman’s hands with cable ties, covered her head with a pillowcase, and gagged her before ransacking the house.

They stole a laptop and fled in the man’s Nissan Juke.

“After freeing herself, the woman discovered that her 65-year-old life partner was unresponsive and had been stabbed to death.

“The stolen Nissan Juke was later recovered in the Central area.”

Janse van Rensburg said the investigation continued, and leads were being followed up.

“The name of the deceased will be released on completion of a formal identification process.”

The police urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects to contact detective Constable Israel Matiwane on 074-375-8722.

Information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

