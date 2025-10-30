Taxi industry steps in to protect school after robbery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BRAKES ON CRIME: KwaNobuhle taxi associations have stepped up to keep staff and pupils safe after an armed robbery at Phaphani Secondary School

In a desperate bid to keep KwaNobuhle pupils safe during exams, taxi operators have turned into protectors.

They are guarding schools just days after armed criminals stormed Phaphani Secondary School and held staff and school governing body (SGB) members at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, the SGB, including the principal and a few pupils, were held at gunpoint when a group of armed men stormed the school, demanding money.

Grade 12 pupils are also conducting camps during exams, where some spend longer hours at school, at times sleeping over, while they revise their work for their final papers.

When taxi industry members arrived at the school, SGB members were receiving counselling while pupils continued writing their exams in the hall.

The treasurer of the SGB was still visibly shaken, crying uncontrollably as colleagues attempted to comfort her.

The principal and SGB treasurer declined to be named and comment.

According to her colleagues, she had been struck with the back of a gun when robbers demanded school funds.

SGB member Leonard Ngwenya said the school had been robbed two years ago when thieves stole laptops and cellphones.

“They did the same thing on Wednesday when there was a school governing body meeting here. People entered and demanded money.

“They knew exactly what they were after.”

Asked how much money the thieves got away with, Ngwenya said the school was still waiting for a bank statement to determine the exact amount.

“They swiped at taverns for beers, so we don’t know how much is taken.”

Ngwenya said the robbers overpowered the school’s security before storming the boardroom.

“Some students were here to rehearse exams, and when they were coming in, they walked into the robbery and had their hands tied.

“They [robbers] slapped the treasurer with the back of the gun,” Ngwenya said.

On Thursday, members of the Uitenhage and District Taxi Association and Uncedo Taxi Association drove to Phaphani High School in solidarity against Wednesday’s robbery.

UDTA head of transport Kholekile Peter said that from Thursday onward, the association would patrol outside the schools where pupils had their exam camps.

“We’re deeply saddened by what transpired at the school, which has pushed us to take a stand and elect people to go out and guard schools until exams are over.

“We’re going to work with police and have people patrolling at school, checking if everything is still going well and follow up on any information received to make sure nothing disrupts these children from safely writing their exams,” he said.

Peter pleaded with criminals to stop targeting places meant to serve the most vulnerable in the community.

“They’re doing too much by targeting schools, clinics and hijacking ambulances.

“They’re killing not only us, but our mothers and children.”

UDTA public relations officer Lubabalo Vesele said the initiative would go a long way in helping the police because they had a shortage of vans.

KwaNobuhle station commander Colonel Sakhiwo Dulungana said a group of six “boys” entered the school and rounded up the principal and members of the school governing body.

“The incident happened at about 5.30pm while the SGB was busy in the boardroom.

“Six unknown boys entered, and they instructed them [the staff] to lie down and also instructed them to transfer the school’s account money into bank accounts.

“They took their bank cards, together with PINs, and also took the principal’s vehicle.”

Asked how much was transferred from the school’s account, Dulungana said he had instructed investigators to verify the amount.

“We need to verify that information because yesterday, the principal was in a difficult situation.

“The principal’s vehicle was recovered in one of the streets nearby.”

Dulungana said the investigation was ongoing and the principal’s vehicle was being checked by forensics.

“We’re checking for fingerprints and are engaging the community in that street where they [thieves] dropped that vehicle.

“We’re still engaging neighbours, still engaging our informers and busy collecting information.”

Dulungana said the pupils were left traumatised, adding that parents were crying at the school.

The station commander said he hoped the partnership with the taxi industry would reassure residents.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima condemned the robbery.

Mtima said officials from the department visited the school.

“These thugs must be reported to the police and face the wrath of the law.

“This [incident] is the first of its kind [since the exams started].

“Initially, Nelson Mandela Bay was notorious for cellphone, purse and laptop robberies.

“We have activated our psychosocial support, but due to the number of learners, our psychologists and counselling staff will continue after the exams written today are done,” Mtima said.

