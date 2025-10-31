Case against suspects in Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor’s murder postponed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS: Two men accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown appeared in court on Thursday

The case against two men accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown has been postponed to December 11 for further investigation.

Sithembile Xungu, 33, and Ayabulela Busakwe, 31, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday.

Both men remain behind bars.

The two face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Brown, who was stationed at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, was shot dead in the driveway of her home in Loton Street, Young Park, at about 3pm on July 31, while still seated in her vehicle, shortly after returning from work.

According to a statement from the investigating officer read out in court in opposition to bail, Brown had allegedly been stalked before she was shot dead in the presence of her loved ones.

The 47-year-old had been working on some high-profile cases at the time and was regarded as a top prosecutor in the New Brighton court.

