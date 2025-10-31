Gqeberha’s Mondray Barnard relishes world athletics experience in Tokyo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRIMED FOR IMPACT: Gqeberha's Mondray Barnard is preparing for the 2026 athletics season, after fulfilling his dream of competing at his first World Athletics Championships this year. Picture: ANTON GYSER

A lifelong dream came hurtling into reality for Pearson High School old boy Mondray Barnard after he showed his talent at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in front of 50,000 spectators.

The 110m hurdler, 23, has already established himself in the sport, holding numerous national records.

And while he finished 30th at the World Championships and did not advance past the heats, Barnard said the significance of the experience far outweighed the result.

He said it was made even more meaningful by the presence of his long-time coach, Jessi Kahn, who travelled with him as his personal mentor.

“Where we warmed up was 15 minutes away from the stadium, so when I walked in, I was seeing the stadium for the first time,” Barnard said.

“There were 50,000 people that night. It was one of the biggest crowds of the competition so I just had goosebumps everywhere.

“People in Japan love their sport, so they were shouting.

“I was in the best shape of my life. As soon as the call to be on your marks was made, I zoned in and could not hear anything.

“We had hoped for a personal best, but it was not in God’s plan this time.”

He said his long-term goal was to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games.

The Varsity College first-year BCom student kicked the 2025 season off in style, clocking the fastest time at the Eastern Province Championships, setting the tone for what would become a milestone year.

He narrowly missed out on gold at the SA nationals, coming second in a photo-finish but delivering a personal best time of 13.44 seconds.

Thereafter he had success at the USSA Championships with a time of 13.45, not only taking gold but also securing his place at the World University Games in Germany, where he would earn a gold and a bronze medal.

Barnard competed in his first World Athletics Continental Silver competition in Poland in May, coming home with a gold medal.

Days later he stepped onto an even larger stage at a Continental Gold meeting, finishing second against a field packed with world-class athletes.

He went on to compete in Europe, with his consistent performances earning him a place in the top 40 globally and ultimately a spot on the SA team for World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

“To go on the international stage with my coach, still being from Gqeberha, is one of the coolest things. Nothing really happens here, but we made it out of here,” Barnard said.

“It is crazy to think that the [Westbourne] Oval is still here. It is not in the best shape, but we still have that privilege to have a track.”

Currently in his second week of training in preparation for the 2026 season, he said he hoped to return with medals in the 2026 Africa Athletics Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the new Ultimate Athletics Championships.

The Herald