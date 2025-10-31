More than 1-million apply for 5,500 police trainee posts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS has received more than a million applications for 5,500 trainee posts. File photo

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is in the process of selecting successful candidates for 5,500 police trainee vacancies for the 2024/2025 financial year — and more than 1-million people have applied.

Applications went online for the first time this year. Within 24 hours of opening the application window, more than 67,774 applications were submitted.

By the closing date on July 18, SAPS said of the more than one million applications received, 334,765 are graduates who hold qualifications in policing, law, forensic investigation and other fields of study.

It said the processing of applications has started.

“The process to select 5,500 police trainees is under way, with thousands of applicants undergoing the first step, which is psychometric and integrity testing assessments,” said SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

While all young people who meet the basic requirements were invited to apply, preference will be given to those who are in possession of a tertiary qualification on the level of NQF 6 and higher and a driver’s licence. — Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk, SAPS spokesperson

“The process is being undertaken in all nine provinces.”

Applicants will go through a selection process that involves psychometric testing, integrity assessments, physical fitness assessments, screening and medical evaluation. Successful candidates will undergo a nine-month training programme and be paid a monthly stipend of R4,500.

The training date is yet to be confirmed.

“The SAPS advises all applicants who have applied to remain patient, as recruitment teams will communicate with suitable applicants.”

TimesLIVE