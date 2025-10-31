Parkside man returns home after dramatic kidnapping incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Armed suspects kidnapped a man at about 7.30am in Parkside on Thursday.

A man was kidnapped in Parkside, Gqeberha, by at least eight armed men on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli fortunately confirmed that the man was released unharmed later in the day and no ransom demand had been requested.

The dramatic incident was recorded on a neighbour’s security camera and widely circulated on social media.

In the one-minute 17-second video, recorded at 7.30am, a white VW polo is seen slowly making its way up Vogel Street before stopping a few metres from the victim’s house.

Once the victim drives up the driveway in a Ford Ranger bakkie and stops before entering the street, the Polo moves to block the bakkie and an armed man jumps out of the vehicle and points a firearm at the bakkie driver.

Moments later two more men emerge from the Polo and walk toward the bakkie.

At that stage, a second white VW Polo reverses in the camera shot and three more people alight from the vehicle and approach the bakkie.

The kidnappers bundle the bakkie driver into the first Polo and then climb into the waiting Polo, with one of them climbing into the bakkie.

The video ends as they make their getaway.

Majola said police were investigating a case of kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“[This comes] after a group of about eight armed men hijacked a delivery vehicle in Parkside, Gqeberha,” Majola said.

“On Thursday around 7.30am, a group of men travelling in two vehicles kidnapped the driver and hijacked a delivery truck in Vogel Street, Parkside.

“The victim was dropped off in Kwazakhele.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the nearest police station.

“The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

The incident comes about two weeks after a prominent Gqeberha businessman was taken outside his residential complex.

The businessman was kidnapped in Perridgevale and was released unharmed on the evening of October 17 in Motherwell.

A 43-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

