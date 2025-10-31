Two women and a man arrested for Newton Park murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two women and a man have been arrested in connection with the murder at a Mangold Street property during the early hours of Thursday

The police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a prominent 65-year-old Newton Park businessman with the arrest of two women and a man.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two females aged 36 and 57, and a 36-year-old man, were arrested within hours after the deadly alleged house robbery was reported.

They are charged with the murder of Danie de Jager, who was stabbed to death during the early hours of Thursday morning.

His partner had reported at the time that four men had broken into the house and attacked the couple.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata commended the detectives involved in the murder and house robbery investigation who worked tirelessly since attending to the complaint,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“Mount Road detectives left no stone unturned after the murder. Through proper investigation, police made the arrests within hours after the murder case was reported.”

She said the trio were charged for murder and are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.

The Herald