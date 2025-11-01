Five killed, two injured, in M4 head-on collision

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A tragic head-on collision between two SUVs on the M4 road in Gqeberha has claimed the lives of five people, while two others sustained injuries.

The fatal crash occurred at about 5.30pm on Friday, on the M4 route between Summerstrand and the N2 freeway.

According to the police, a Chevrolet Captiva and a Nissan Qashqai crashed into each other.

The Captiva, driven by an adult male with his two children as passengers, were travelling from Summerstrand towards the N2.

The Qashqai, occupied by four elderly women, was heading in the opposite direction, towards Summerstrand.

All four occupants of the Qashqai died on the scene, along with the male driver of the Captiva.

His two children sustained injuries and were rushed to Livingstone Hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the collision is not yet known, and the police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

The Herald