‘Inspiring’ young chefs wow at International Chef’s Day

Boardwalk Hotel & Casino hosted a memorable International Chef’s Day, bringing together young culinary enthusiasts for a hands-on experience in the kitchen

Sixteen talented children, aged eight to 12, spent an afternoon this week shadowing professional chefs and participating in a cook-off featuring a variety of dishes, including chicken, sausage, and brisket.

Each child had the opportunity to showcase their creativity while receiving guidance and feedback from Boardwalk’s culinary team.

Media guests were also invited to observe the young chefs’ creations, highlighting their skills and creativity.

Every participant received a certificate to celebrate their achievements, making the day both educational and unforgettable.

Executive chef Willie Mcotoyi said: “The enthusiasm and creativity of these young chefs was truly inspiring.

“We are grateful to our sponsors for supporting this initiative and helping us foster the next generation of culinary talent.”

