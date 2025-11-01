Second suspect arrested for Westbury mass shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have arrested a man who is believed to be behind the mass shooting that occurred in Westbury last week

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man believed to be the mastermind behind last week’s mass shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg, which claimed the lives of two teenagers and left five others injured.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the man was arrested in Westbury on Friday and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

The man is the second suspect arrested in connection with the shooting.

Muridili said the man is facing two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Seven teenagers aged between 13 and 19 years were shot in the October 21 attack, which police believe was gang-related.

At the time, Muridili said Sophiatown police officers had responded to the shooting scene where they found two of the teenagers dead and the other five wounded. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“The teenagers were approached by four suspects on foot, three carrying firearms. The suspects, believed to be from a rival gang, opened fire on the victims without saying anything and then fled the scene. The incident occurred in Croesus Street in Westbury at about 1pm.”

She said two of the five injured victims have been discharged from hospital.

TimesLIVE