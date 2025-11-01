Toddler cousins drown in Kariega pool

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two toddlers tragically drowned in a swimming pool in Kariega on Friday.

The cousins, Cairo-Asher Sauls, 3, and Shyloh Sauls, 2, were taken out of the pool by their 12-year-old cousin, however when emergency personnel arrived, they were already dead.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket was opened.

She said the incident occurred at about 11am at a house in Len Bason Street, Kariega.

“On arrival, officers found two toddler boys already taken out of the pool by a 12-year-old cousin.

“Both toddlers passed away.”

