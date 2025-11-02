Attempted murder complaints follow SANParks boat chase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg has confirmed that an attempted murder case was reported by SANParks, and another attempted murder case was reported by a member of the community after an ocean incident last week

A Gqeberha man claims he was left stranded in the sea for seven hours after he fell overboard from a boat while being chased by SA National Parks (SANParks) rangers, who allegedly believed he was a poacher.

Shane Marshall said on Sunday he was grateful to be alive after he survived the cold water plunge just off Coega on Thursday last week at about 5.30am.

His crew, about seven divers, who were on the rubber duck boat, were heading home at the time of the incident.

“We were driving in a boat and all of a sudden the other boat came from behind us and [allegedly] started shooting at us,” Marshall said.

“The skipper of our boat turned and I fell overboard.

“They left me there in the deep sea. I swam for hours towards the Coega side. I was in the middle of the sea — no-one would have found me otherwise.”

He eventually managed to swim to safety.

Marshall said he was informed by his crew members the next day that they were allegedly shot at.

While a crew member has since reported a case of attempted murder against the SANParks officials, Marshall said he had not yet opened a case because he was still in the process of consulting a doctor.

“SANParks did not even get the National Sea Rescue Institute to find me,” he said.

“They just went back to the Coega side and did not care.

“There were a lot of sharks there, but my biggest worry was the container ships.”

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that an attempted murder case was reported by SANParks, and another attempted murder case was reported by a member of the community.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Approached for comment, SANParks national spokesperson JP Louw said the matter was now with the SA Police Service.

He referred further questions to the police for “purposes of protecting the integrity of the investigations under way”.

Further details around the attempted murder charge against the civilians remain unclear.

