Officers praised for aiding birth at police station

Walmer police members on Friday reunited with the mother they assisted to give birth at the station about a month ago. Meeting the baby are, from left, Constable Amanda Pondla, Sergeant Phumla Zita-Tsengwa, mom Ashaandre Hutchinson and baby Imamkele

What began as a desperate dash for help ended in a moment of pure joy when Walmer police officers helped a young mother deliver her baby inside the station’s Victim Support Room.

Now, a month later, those same officers have returned to the home of 25-year-old Ashaandre Hutchinson in Walmer location, bearing a care package filled with essentials for her newborn son, Imamkele — a name meaning “The Lord has accepted”.

Hutchinson, who said she had experienced a smooth pregnancy, went into labour on the evening of September 30 while visiting a friend.

At first she believed the cramps were routine pregnancy pains, but by 10pm the pain intensified and she knew her baby was on the way.

“We called the ambulance three times and each time they said they were coming,” she said.

“I was nervous but kept believing they’d arrive. Around midnight, three private vehicles offered to escort us to the police station, saying the ambulance would meet us there.”

When Hutchinson arrived at the Walmer police station shortly after midnight, she was in extreme pain and realised she would not make it to the hospital in time.

“I accepted that I was going to give birth there,” she said.

“All I could do was pray that my baby would be delivered safely.”

Among the officers on duty that night was Sergeant Phumla Zita-Tsengwa, affectionately dubbed the “midwife of the year” by her colleagues.

She and three other female officers and a male colleague quickly converted the Victim Support Room into a makeshift maternity ward, grabbing a mattress, duvet and sheet.

“Just as I put the bedding down, she started pushing,” Zita-Tsengwa recalled.

“I undressed her, saw the baby’s head, and Constable Heshu received the child. We worked together — I was beside Heshu, guiding the mother through each push.”

Warrant Officer Bonga Tsengwa, who was in charge of the night shift, gave the green light for the team to proceed with the delivery.

“Their duty is to serve and protect,” he said.

“That night, that included protecting the life of an unborn child.”

The ambulance eventually arrived at about 2am to take Hutchinson and baby Imamkele to hospital for further care.

Hutchinson, who described the birth as nine out of 10 on the pain scale, said she was deeply grateful to the officers who helped bring her son safely into the world.

“I cried when they brought my baby to me,” she said.

“I didn’t get a chance to thank them then — I just wanted to get to the hospital.

“But I’m truly grateful for what they did and for coming to see us again with a care package. That made me feel special.”

Walmer station commander Colonel Zandile Bodlani praised her officers for going beyond the call of duty.

“Their job is to be police officers, not midwives,” Bodlani said.

“But they followed the police code of conduct to serve and protect.

“They gave the mother food and energy drinks, used heaters to keep her and the baby warm, and ultimately saved a life.

“We came today [Friday] to check on baby Imamkele and to bring a few essentials to support the family.”

