Pupil to appear in court for ‘pouring boiling water’ on boy she accused of sexual assault

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 20-year-old female Limpopo matric pupil is expected to appear in court on Monday

A 20-year-old female Limpopo matric pupil is expected to appear in court on Monday to face charges of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly pouring boiling water over a male pupil she accused of sexual assault.

According to the police in Lebowakgomo, the incident occurred at a secondary school in Seleteng village on October 26 at about 4.30am, while pupils were camping at the school in preparation for their final examinations.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations indicated that a 19-year-old male pupil was asleep inside one of the classrooms when the suspect allegedly approached him and accused him of touching her private parts.

Ledwaba said the complainant reportedly denied the allegations, after which the suspect initially left the room but later returned and poured boiling water over him.

“The victim sustained serious burn injuries and was transported to hospital, where he remains admitted under medical care,” he said.

After investigations, the female pupil was arrested on Friday and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (assault GBH).

She is expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE