Shark Spotters in Plettenberg Bay face shutdown without R2m funding

The future of Plettenberg Bay's Shark Spotters programme is hanging by a thread ahead of the holiday season

The future of Plettenberg Bay’s Shark Spotters programme is hanging by a thread, with the nonprofit organisation warning it may be forced to shut down operations if the Bitou municipality does not provide additional funding.

Shark Spotters — a well-established shark safety organisation that has operated in Cape Town since 2004 — expanded to Plettenberg Bay in 2022, after a fatal shark attack at Central Beach.

The programme was introduced to improve shark safety through monitoring and awareness campaigns at strategic beaches in the area.

However, the NGO’s CEO Sarah Waries told councillors during a lengthy Bitou council meeting that the programme urgently required R2m in municipal funding to continue operating beyond 2025.

Without it, staff retrenchments could begin as early as January 2026.

“We urgently appeal to Bitou to increase its contribution to R2m to cover the cost of local salaries for the year,” Waries said.

She explained that the organisation’s total income of R1.7m for the past year fell short of its R2.2m in expenses.

About 46% of its income came from Bitou municipality, 20% from corporate donations, and 14% from fundraising events.

“The R800,000 contribution from Bitou represents less than 50% of total salary costs and only 36% of the overall programme budget,” Waries said.

“We’re not requesting a grant — we’re asking for a non-interest-bearing loan, which we will repay over time through fundraising.”

Waries said the current municipal allocation of R850,000 only covered local salaries until June 2025.

Without further financial assistance, the Plett Shark Spotters will have to suspend operations from December.

The municipality and Shark Spotters signed a three-year memorandum of agreement (MOA) in July 2023, which runs until June 30 2026.

Waries said the partnership had made “a significant difference” to beach safety in the region.

“There remains a significant risk for shark-human interactions in Plettenberg Bay because sharks naturally use this area,” she said.

The programme has also faced another setback after one of its largest corporate sponsors withdrew financial support.

Despite the challenges, Shark Spotters continues to contribute to marine research, conservation awareness, and coastal education.

The organisation is also formalising a partnership with CapeNature to assist with research in marine reserves across the province.

During the council meeting, councillors expressed concern about the timing of the request.

Councillor Claude Terblanche of the Plettenberg Democratic Congress said the presentation should have been made before the municipality finalised its budget.

“It’s going to be difficult for the municipality to fund this now without first reviewing the draft budget,” he said.

DA councillor Dave Swart acknowledged the importance of the programme and the need for cooperation between lifeguards and shark spotters.

“Lifeguards and shark spotters have different roles, but they work closely together,” Swart said.

“Lifeguards focus on swimmers, while shark spotters serve as an early warning system, alerting lifeguards to potential dangers and helping decide whether beaches should be closed.”

Swart proposed that the municipal manager or acting municipal manager meet with Shark Spotters to discuss their funding needs and prepare a detailed report for council consideration.

He also urged the council to resolve the matter before the busy summer season begins.

The recommendations were seconded by DA councillor Annelise Olivier.

