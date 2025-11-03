Campus outrage after another NMU student dies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STUDENT ANGER: A grieving mother was surrounded by hundreds of angry Nelson Mandela University students on Monday as they picketed over the alleged lack of support shown to a rape victim who eventually took her own life

Shock and anger gripped Nelson Mandela University on Monday after the death of 19-year-old student Sesethu Mboza — the fifth NMU student to die in just three weeks.

Students marched to the administration building where they accused management of failing to protect them from violence and of deliberately hiding the identity of the man who had allegedly raped her.

Students said more than a dozen of their peers had died since the beginning of the year — mostly through crime.

The body of Mboza, a second-year Bachelor of Arts student, was discovered at her off-campus residence on Friday.

It is believed she took her own life.

According to the university, Lihle Shenxane, a higher certificate Information Technology student, also died on Friday in a drowning incident after having gone swimming with Aphile Jozana, a higher certificate Business Studies student.

Jozana was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday.

The two experienced difficulties while swimming at Victoria Bay in George.

Just two weeks ago, second-year BA Law student Minenhle Hlongwane died after she was stabbed during a robbery at an off-campus private residence in Summerstrand.

A week ago, Sikhunjulwe Nkewana, a third-year Diploma in Logistics student, was found unresponsive in his room at an off-campus residence in Central.

Dressed in black, students from across campuses marched to the admin building where Mboza’s family met NMU management.

Singing struggle songs, the students expressed outrage at the rate with which fellow students were dying.

According to a statement from NMU, while Mboza’s body was only discovered on Friday, she had reportedly died on Wednesday last week.

Her mother, Sixolile, who visited the university on Monday and would later collect her daughter’s belongings, took a moment to address the students marching in her daughter’s honour.

Unable to hold back the tears, Sixolile told the students she was extremely grateful for their support and show of solidarity even though some were busy with exams.

“I don’t have the strength ... I’ve never seen anything like this. I’m very grateful to you all.

“And I hope wherever my daughter is now ... I want Sesethu Mboza to be known as a survivor and not as a victim.

“She’s never been a victim.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed a case of rape was under investigation.

“The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit confirmed that a rape case was opened after a 19-year-old female reported an incident that occurred on September 26, at about 9.30pm, in Rubin Crescent, Summerstrand,” Mawisa said.

“The suspect was arrested on September 28, but was released on bail on October 10.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

On Sunday, advocacy group Women For Change took to social media to accuse NMU of failing to take adequate action against Mboza’s alleged attacker and for allegedly allowing him to remain on campus.

“Sesethu suffered from severe trauma and panic attacks after repeatedly seeing her [alleged] perpetrator on campus — the very place she should have felt safe,“ the group said.

“Women For Change is deeply shocked and outraged that a student charged with rape was allowed to return to campus.

“This is not only a failure of compassion but a complete disregard for the safety and mental wellbeing of survivors.

“Where are the gender-based violence policies that universities are required to have in place to protect their students?

“Survivors should never have to relive their trauma by crossing paths with their perpetrators.”

Addressing students, incoming NMU Student Representative Council president Somila Komani lashed out over the alleged lack of safety for students.

“Enough is enough,” Somila said.

“This is the second time in a month that we are bringing a memorandum of demands to NMU.

“As students of this university, we’re sick and tired of management that only replies to students on emails and we don’t see any action on the ground.

“Sesethu is not the only victim.

“This is not the only person who has reported a rape case at the university, only for them to see the [alleged] perpetrator walk the corridors of this institution attending classes.

“All the people who’ve committed criminal acts at the university must not write exams; they must leave campus and be expelled with immediate effect.”

On social media, students were critical of NMU’s handling of rape cases, with many anonymous users accusing the institution of silencing them.

Posting on the NMU Group on Facebook, one person wrote: “Last year, after being raped at campus, I trusted NMU with my life.

“Just like Sesethu, we were both attending the same campus and I’d casually bump into him and he would just smirk at me because he knew he was going to get away with it.

“NMU did nothing. I ended up being hospitalised after a failed suicide attempt.

“I came back and decided to tell my story here in this group last year.

“The number of girls who reached out to console me, saying they’ve gone through the same thing, [is alarming].

“Students don’t even bother to speak out any more because they know nothing will happen.”

Speaking outside the Embizweni Building on the south campus, EFF Student Command member Ashley Shabangu said he was tired of students leaving the university in coffins instead of with their degrees.

“We came here to get degrees and certificates, not coffins.

“We’re taking a stand and saying enough is enough.

“We’re sick and tired of NMU releasing statements where no action is taken.”

NMU SRC president Lathitha Mbuzwana said students were extremely disheartened by Mboza’s death.

“The system at the university is reactionary instead of proactive.

“We want a proactive system that takes decisive steps against perpetrators.

“We’re tired and want an immediate plan on how to address this.”

NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa extended the university’s heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the deceased students.

“We grieve alongside them and hold them close in our thoughts and prayers during this time of profound sorrow,” Muthwa said.

“We recognise, too, the deep emotional toll these tragedies have taken on our students and staff.

“The university’s Emthonjeni Student Wellness counselling services are providing ongoing psychosocial support to all who have been affected.”