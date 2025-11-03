Manamela to meet with resigned NSFAS board chair

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of higher education Buti Manamela is expected to meet with Dr Karen Stander, who resigned as NSFAS board chairperson on Sunday following her allegations of bullying and racism.

Stander resigned with immediate effect, citing a toxic work environment marked by racism, bullying, intimidation and threats.

In a letter to Manamela, Stander said she could no longer fulfil her duties due to the worsening conditions within the board.

“Regrettably, the environment within which the board has operated has become increasingly toxic, characterised by bullying, intimidation, racism and hostility. These conditions have made it impossible to continue discharging my duties effectively and in good conscience,” she said.

These matters warrant serious attention, and I will engage thoroughly before determining the necessary course of action. — Buti Manamela, minister of higher education

Manamela said he received and acknowledged the resignation letter, saying he was deeply concerned by the argument.

“I am deeply concerned by the gravity of the issues raised by Dr Stander. These matters warrant serious attention, and I will engage thoroughly before determining the necessary course of action. NSFAS plays a vital role in expanding access to higher education, and we must ensure that it operates in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable,” he said.

Manamela said a previously scheduled meeting with the entire NSFAS board will go ahead as planned on Wednesday, where he will continue to engage the institution’s leadership on issues of governance, accountability, and organisational culture.

