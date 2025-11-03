Zoetmulder steps down after 20 years with Zsports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW ERA: After 20 years at the helm, Michael Zoetmulder is stepping down as the boss of Zsports Events SA

After two decades of shaping the sporting landscape of Nelson Mandela Bay, local event coordinator and community champion Michael Zoetmulder is stepping down as managing director of Zsports Events SA.

His retirement signals a new chapter for the company long celebrated for its vibrant, community-driven approach to Eastern Cape sporting events.

For 20 years Zoetmulder has been the driving force behind events that brought thousands of people together, from early morning swimmers at the aQuellé Ocean Racing Series to women lacing up for the Pretty in Pink Ladies 5km.

What began as a small venture in 2005 evolved into one of SA’s most active independent sporting events company, built on passion, community spirit and an unwavering belief that sport can transform lives.

The next chapter begins this November when Ruan van Niekerk and Kevin Lee, two young entrepreneurs, take over leadership of Zsports.

They will be supported by Carmen Bishop, the company’s race director and long-time head of events.

“I have full faith that they will do great things,” Zoetmulder said.

“They’re young and motivated and are coming in with a whole new perspective, but I’m sure the public won’t notice change.

“Our values stay the same. It’s a passing of the baton that reflects both continuity and evolution, values that have long defined Zsports’ success.”

The transition, he added, had been carefully planned.

“It’s important that Zsports continues to grow beyond me.

“We’ve built something special, and now it’s their turn to take it further.”

Under Zoetmulder’s leadership, the company became more than an events organiser; it became a cornerstone of local culture.

His team’s creativity and consistency not only brought athletes to the city’s beaches and streets but also injected vitality into the local economy.

Hotels were filled, restaurants buzzed and small businesses benefitted from the tourism generated by major events.

After almost 20 years of non-stop events and organising, Zoetmulder said: “It’s always exciting planning our events, but the sleepless nights spent worrying will not be missed.”

Luckily, he had a good relationship with the staff at the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture, and at the Beach Office.

“They certainly helped make our events a great success,” he said.

Zsports’ success lies in its inclusivity, with the company hosting events that encourage participation from all ages and fitness levels.

From school children splashing in relay races to retirees completing their first open-water swim, Zoetmulder’s events always carried a message of “sport is for everyone”.

“You don’t have to be a pro-athlete to take part,” he said.

“We’ve always tried to remove barriers by making entry affordable, keeping it family-friendly and making it fun.”

Beyond logistics, Zoetmulder’s true gift lay in his vision and tenacity.

Organising large-scale outdoor events in the Bay meant facing unpredictable weather, funding challenges and shifting sponsorship landscapes.

Yet, through it all, his team’s determination never failed.

Zoetmulder mentioned some of his favourite moments during his time running Zsports.

“Using events to support the local community, we realised close to 100 dreams for the Reach a Dream Foundation,” he said.

“Through our Future Stars programme, we brought children from underprivileged areas to events regularly as well.”

As he reflected on the 20 years of community building, he said there was a palpable sense of gratitude and pride for what Zsports had achieved.

Yet, true to form, Zoetmulder’s focus remains on the future.

“It’s their time now,” he said.

“They have the ideas and the passion to take Zsports to new heights.”

In his retirement, Zoetmulder plans to travel the world, with his first stop being the UK, to step in with timing events.

“But I’ll still be around,” he said. “Maybe with a little less running around.”

The Herald