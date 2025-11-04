News

Brown Mogotsi survives ‘attempted hit on his life’

Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate Brown Mogotsi.
Brown Mogotsi (FACEBOOK)

A businessman accused of involvement in alleged complicity between politicians and organised crime allegedly came under fire from gunmen on Monday night.

Brown Mogotsi was travelling in a vehicle in Vosloorus at the time of the shooting.

He is unhurt, Madlanga commission of inquiry spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said on Tuesday.

Police are en route to the scene.

TimesLIVE

