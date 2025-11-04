Brown Mogotsi survives ‘attempted hit on his life’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A businessman accused of involvement in alleged complicity between politicians and organised crime allegedly came under fire from gunmen on Monday night.

Brown Mogotsi was travelling in a vehicle in Vosloorus at the time of the shooting.

He is unhurt, Madlanga commission of inquiry spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said on Tuesday.

Police are en route to the scene.

🚨 Developing Story – Vosloorus, Gauteng



Unconfirmed reports suggest that Brown Mogotsi may have been the target of a shooting incident in Vosloorus earlier today. Preliminary information indicates that he was travelling in a vehicle struck by multiple rounds of gunfire from… pic.twitter.com/6b9ZcWr6vv — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) November 4, 2025

