Crime intelligence boss Khumalo returns to the Madlanga commission of inquiry

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will hear further testimony from crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

Khumalo is expected to resume his testimony on Tuesday after falling ill at the inquiry on October 1 2025.

He was the fifth witness to take the stand and focused on operational and administrative matters within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Khumalo revealed WhatsApp messages at the inquiry to prove infiltration in the criminal justice system by organised crime and criminal cartels.

He provided details about an organised crime syndicate called the “Big five” whose five members allegedly include Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Khumalo alleged they are involved in crimes including drug trafficking, hijackings, tender fraud and contract killings.

In his testimony on September 17, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged Khumalo’s arrest in June on charges of fraud and corruption was an attempt to disrupt and weaken the task team and prevent Khumalo from continuing an investigation into a criminal syndicate involving drug cartels in Gauteng.

Khumalo said he would share some evidence in public but wouldn’t be able to share certain information due to security concerns.

He was set to make his third appearance in the commission when he fell ill on arriving at the venue.

Meanwhile, Khumalo’s application to amend his bail conditions could not proceed last month as the state decided to review the recusal of magistrate Vusumuzi Mahlangu.

Khumalo and his co-accused, Maj-Gen Nosipho Precious Madondo (component head of intelligence analysis and coordination), Maj-Gen Josias Lekalaka (Gauteng head crime intelligence), Brig Phindile Ncube (section head: personnel security – vetting) and Brig Dineo Mokwele applied for the amendment of their bail conditions after being granted R10,000 bail.

Their charges relate to the irregular employment of Mokwele in the senior ranking position of brigadier in technical support services. They are further accused of flouting the vetting process, which is critical in the appointment of senior officials within the South African Police Service, particularly the crime intelligence division, which deals with sensitive and confidential information.

