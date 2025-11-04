Gino Fabbri brings down the house with viral performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha entertainer Gino Fabbri has become an unexpected symbol of national unity after a viral video showing him performing an evolution of house music while dressed in khaki garnered more than 650,000 views since Sunday.

The funnyman said he was overwhelmed by the positive attention from audiences across racial divides, and had noted how his skit had particularly resonated with black South Africans.

The imagery contradicts many of the international narratives about racial tensions in SA —including recent comments from US President Donald Trump.

The TikTok video is currently growing at 10,000 views an hour, and features Fabbri satirically dressed in a safari suit reminiscent of traditional farmer attire — a striking visual that has sparked conversations about reconciliation, cultural appreciation and the Rainbow Nation ideal.

What makes this video particularly significant is the enthusiastic reception from black audiences, who have responded with love and adoration to a white performer dressed as a farmer while playing house music.

One comment exemplifying the humorous and positive response reads: “Watching this makes me want to buy myself a pair of khaki brooks and become a boer.”

A long‑established entertainer, Fabbri has made his mark as a comedian, MC and stage host, known for his quick wit and engaging presence at local functions.

However, he said he never expected the video to gain such traction.

“It was such a feel-good moment.

“I think people are connected with positivity.

“Social media is often filled with negativity, and I always try to bring something that makes people smile.

“It’s been amazing to see people from all walks of life smiling, laughing and just enjoying the moment.

“Social media can often feel heavy and negative, so seeing something light-hearted spread like this really warms my heart,” Fabbri said.

His son, Celso, who is an Afro Tech music producer, has been assisting his father with creating a drum music medley consisting of some of the most popular house, amapiano and Afro-pop songs in SA.

“My son is based in Cape Town, and when I went to visit him, we spent some time together and we put together a drum medley for me to perform.

“I wanted all the coolest songs, songs that I know are bangers. I wanted amapiano, Afro-tech and house music.

“I really love the feeling that drums give me. I practised and then on Sunday morning at a Kariega shopping centre, I decided just to give it a go and see the response — and it was absolutely amazing,” Fabbri said.

The house music genre holds particular cultural significance in SA, with deep roots in the evolution from kwaito in the 1990s through gqom, Afro house, deep house, and most recently amapiano.

Sharing in the excitement of the viral moment, Celso, who often collaborates with his father as a DJ, said the response perfectly captured what they aimed to achieve through their performances.

“When my dad and I work together, he always tries to find ways to use music to bring people together.

“As a DJ, I have to read the crowd and make sure people are having a good time. That’s what my dad does too.

“We found a way just to spice things up and bring together amazing music that includes an entire generation.

“People definitely understood the assignment. I’m just happy to be here and see how cool it is to see South Africans united by music like this,” Celso said.

South Africans from all walks of life joined in the celebration online, expressing pride and joy at seeing local talent shine.

“Our beautiful SA, this is the country we are going to build, if we put our heads together,” one user commented

Another joked: “Somebody put this guy on an amapiano track fast! We need his drums before December begins!”

Yet another said: “I’m calling this the Gino Fabbri Effect, a movement that will unite us as South Africans.”

The viral moment has also reignited excitement for Fabbri’s upcoming projects.

“I’m travelling the country doing what I love, and I’ve got a new show coming in the new year.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to do what I want with my life.

“Music gives life meaning, and if I can inspire people through that, then I’m exactly where I need to be.”

