Gqeberha cyclist, 85, conquers 97km ride

RACING FIT: Rodney Rimmell, 85, recently completed his 16th consecutive 94.7 Ride Joburg, a 97km cycle ride around the city of Johannesburg

While most people his age are enjoying their retirement at home, relaxing with grandchildren and following their hobbies, a Gqeberha cyclist is constantly chasing his next challenge.

And just last month Rodney Rimmell completed his 16th consecutive 94.7 Ride Joburg, an intense 97km race around the city of Johannesburg.

Originally from Johannesburg, Rimmell has been cycling since the 1970s and says the sport has been a family activity for decades.

The young at heart adventurer is also a member of the Masters and Ladies Cycling Club, where he trains regularly and stays connected with fellow cycling enthusiasts.

“My kids got me back into cycling and it’s been something that we’ve always done together,” Rimmell said

" It keeps me fit, strong and feeling young."

He said the recent race was a milestone that did not come easily.

“While this race was my 16th consecutive, it was unfortunately not my best.

“Everything was going according to plan and then the wheels came off.

“This had me flat on my back for about 30 minutes, followed by a couple of kilometres at two to four km per hour, but I was determined to finish.”

Despite the painful setback, Rimmell received help from two kind strangers, who helped him back on his bike and even pushed him up the infamous Zoo Hill, a 1,5km climb with a 6.1% incline.

Although this year’s race was his toughest, Rimmell still managed to come 12th out of 22 in the 75-79 age category, and impressively outperformed 3,400 participants overall.

He competed in the category as the race does not have an age division exceeding 79 years.

As with every other journey in life, Rimmell chooses to look at only the positive aspects of the ride.

“I always try to see the positive side of what could have been a total disaster,” he said.

“In spite of the hiccup, I am still very happy with the outcome. I never gave up. I’m excited to start training for my 17th race.”

Rimmell, who ran a carpet installation business before his retirement, believes his active lifestyle has been key to his longevity and encouraged others, regardless of age, to keep moving.

“Join a cycle club, try to get out as often as you can,” he said.

“Even if you just walk or run, just keep going. Gqeberha has a big cycling culture. There are so many clubs to join, and so many places to cycle.”

The Herald